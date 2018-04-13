The Europa Group ISO Certification and Social Responsibility 2018

Since 2007, the Europa Group have voluntarily signed up to the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) standards of 27001 Information Security Management Systems and ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems. Each year, the Group is subjected to an assessment to measure its internal procedures to strict regulations.

Last month, the Europa Group successfully underwent its annual ISO audit. The Group has been certified to the new ISO standards and also extended their scope in application across its business.

ISO 9001 is an international business standard that specifies an effective way for organisations to manage the quality of the services and products they supply. ISO 27001 is an information security standard to bring information security (threats, risks, vulnerabilities and impacts) under an organsised and manageable control.

The International Organisation for Standardisation, known as ISO, is an international standard-setting body founded in 1947. It is the World’s largest developer of voluntary, international standards. It facilitates World trade by providing common proprietary, industrial and commercial global standards between nations. There are currently 162 member countries.

This year the Europa Group upgraded its scheme documentation, including changes to their scope to meet the latest standards for ISO 27001 (ISO 27001:2013) and ISO 9001 (ISO 9001:2015). The extension to scope relates to Wills and Executor activities. Certification to these new standards and scope has now been issued to the Europa Group.

“The Europa Team is immensely proud to have maintained certification on not one but two of the latest ISO standards and extended their scope!” said Brett Dale Bridge, the Business Development Manager to the Europa Group.

The standards also serve to safeguard consumers and the end-users of products and services, ensuring that certified products and services conform to the minimum standards set internationally.

“The certifications give our clients and intermediaries additional confidence in our services, as our standards are internationally measured and quantifiable by an independent, global third-party organisation,” said Ms. Kyra Cabrera, Senior Company Administrator to the Group.

The Group’s clients can continue to look forward to another exciting year of excellent standards and service from the Europa Team.

The Europa Group supported the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) as part of the firms social responsibility for 2017. This year, the Group will continue to support the foundation’s important environmental and conservation work as part of its social responsibility for 2018.

SANCCOB is a registered, non-profit organisation whose primary objective is to reverse the decline of seabird populations through the rescue, rehabilitation and release of ill, injured, abandoned and oiled seabirds. The foundation focuses on the endangered African penguin.

Last year, as part of supporting the foundation’s “Adopt a Penguin” programme, the Europa team “adopted” and named a new-born endangered African Penguin, “Douglas”.

With the Group’s sponsorship, SANCCOB was able to provide Douglas with food, medicine and care. Because of SANCCOB’s important conservation work with seabirds, and Douglas’s healthy growth, the Group decided to continue supporting the foundation as part of the its social responsibility for 2018.

The Europa Group contribute to various local and international charitable organisations that share our values and goals as part of our social responsibility. These have included the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, and Baby STEPPs. Learn more about our values and social responsibilities on our website found here.

Your Views and Comments

Do you have any comments about our news? We would love to hear from you. Please reply, the best comments may be shared.

Working with The Europa Group

Europa Trust Company Ltd is part of the Europa Group. We have been based in Gibraltar for over 33 years and have built a reputation as a stable and reputable business.

We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.

Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.

The Europa Group is able to work in over 31 jurisdictions around the World. We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission and ISO 27001 (Information Security Management Systems) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems) certified.