Teamwork wins Championships

ISOLAS LLP achieve Band 1 top ranking once again in Chambers & Partners 2018 Global Guide

ISOLAS LLP & Fiduciary Group are delighted to honour our staff who have now worked with us for over 20 years rewarding them with extra holidays and an individual gift of appreciation to each of them. This is to celebrate, during ISOLAS 125 anniversary year, the tremendous teamwork that exists within all parts of the firm: Sharon Truman Davies and Jeanette Ochello from ISOLAS and Kate Bentley, Joanna Parody, Marina Abdul Magid, Peter Thomson and Abigail Parody from Fiduciary. Between them, Fiduciary Group and ISOLAS have many years of combined experience of servicing clients’ needs but this handful of long term employees at both companies have, between them, accumulated in excess of 150 years of service for ISOLAS and Fiduciary.

In addition ISOLAS LLP was only last week confirmed in its Band 1 top ranking in the highly respected Chambers & Partners in its 2018 guide with many of the firm’s lawyers, too numerous to mention, been highly ranked at every level and over the firm’s core areas. It is the only Gibraltar Law firm of its size to be so ranked. But what is outstanding, and worthy of specific mention, is the that one of ISOLAS’ Partners, Joey Garcia, who only last November was involved in a near fatal accident was not only back at work within weeks (a testament to his mental determination to achieve) but has been ranked as one of the top 10 lawyers, not just in Gibraltar, but globally, in the new Digital Ledger Technology area of law in which he has undoubtedly led the way and contributed in no small measure to the law recently introduced in Gibraltar in this area.

Peter Isola, senior partner of ISOLAS LLP and Chairman of Fiduciary Group, said; ‘it has been a tremendous start to the year with the acquisition of Legacy consulting bringing new talent to the firm with Emma Lejeune, Harriett Almeida and Nicki Walker joining us, the appointment of Emma Lejeune and Selwyn Figueras as Partners, the recognition of our band 1 rating in Chambers, Joey Garcia’s accolade as a top global player in the Fintech space and the appointment of Kate Bentley as Managing Director of Fiduciary Group. But undoubtedly recognizing our employees who contribute so much to the teamwork that exists though out the firm is equally important’