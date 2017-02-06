ISOLAS represents Gameiom Technologies (Gibraltar) Limited (“Gameiom”) in the award of its Gibraltar B2B remote gambling licence

Gameiom, a leading online gaming software and platform provider, has been granted a Gibraltar B2B remote gambling licence. Gameiom has established offices in Gibraltar to operate and grow its B2B business from the jurisdiction.

Stuart Carr, CEO of Gameiom commented that “….we have specifically targeted Gibraltar-based operators and the granting of the licence allows the company to be laser-focused on providing a fantastic pipeline of great content to a customer base hungry for new, innovative, high-quality titles. An exciting time awaits, as we begin to see more content go live through the GAMEIOM platform, not only with our own slots and Real Sports games, but also with the fantastic range of third party developers that have seized on this game-changing opportunity…..”

ISOLAS, who provide legal services to a significant number of Gibraltar’s licensed betting and gaming operators acted for Gameiom in securing their B2B licence and in establishing operations in Gibraltar. The project was handled by Steven Caetano, Partner at ISOLAS.