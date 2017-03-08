Sancus Finance appoint Whitehouse to the Board

Strategic shift results in new board position for Sales

Sancus Finance has announced that it is strengthening its organisational structure with the appointment of Richard Whitehouse to the company Board, bringing sales back to the decision making table.

Richard’s appointment to the Board follows a period of change for the business which saw its owners, GLI Finance transfer its holdings in the business to the newly formed Sancus BMS Group. By bringing together a select number of niche alternative finance businesses, the Sancus BMS Group will specialise in delivering short, medium and long term finance to small-medium enterprises (SME’s) and their owners.

Richard joined the business in June last year, bringing with him 18 years’ experience in invoice financing, asset based lending, supply chain finance and trade finance. His experience spans independent and bank owned funders in the UK, Ireland and Germany most notably with Aldermore Bank, AIB Plc, and Royal Bank of Scotland Invoice Finance. His move to Sancus Finance was driven by his desire to bring his skills in the supply chain finance arena to the fore, recognising the increasing demand for this adaptable form of finance.

During his time with the firm, he has been instrumental in refocusing the Group’s solutions led services to offer larger firms the benefits that Supply Chain Finance and Vendor Partner Programmes can bring. These innovative solutions enable larger businesses to protect their supply chain by ensuring that they are paid promptly whilst supporting their own growth objectives.

Richard stated “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to join the Board at what is an exciting time for the business. We have seen a positive shift in demand from businesses looking for innovative finance solutions, which match their financing needs. Our solutions bring flexibility and adaptability to ensure that we can help in most situations. Our clients also recognise the benefits that our enlarged portfolio of solutions from across the Sancus BMS Group can deliver to their business. Our solutions include property development finance and secured asset backed loans which means we are better placed to offer a comprehensive service to our clients”.

Richard will continue to focus on developing strategic relationships with private equity houses and corporate finance partnerships who work with clients that are looking for a more suitable way of financing their business aspirations. The Group’s geographical reach now encompasses the UK, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar and the Isle of Man*.

Caroline Langron, Managing Director of Sancus Finance commented, “Richard’s keen focus on ensuring we understand our clients’ requirements and deliver to them has paid dividends. He has an enviable track record in achieving performance objectives with a keen eye on returns. Having experience of managing a £500 million client portfolio during his career he understands how important it is to deliver against expectations to achieve mutually beneficial relationships. As such it is a pleasure to be able to reward Richard’s dedication and drive with this board position.”

Richard concludes: “Businesses today have a much wider scope of finance solutions to choose from. Driven by non-bank sources, accessibility of much needed competitive finance to businesses on their terms has vastly improved. I am absolutely committed to ensuring our clients have access to a fast and flexible supply of finance to support their business growth.”

*An affiliate company

Caption: Richard Whitehouse – Businesses today have a much wider scope of finance solutions to choose from