Robus broadens client offering with new Actuarial Division

Robus Group is delighted to announce the launch of its new actuarial division, established to address the actuarial needs of clients across the business.

Dominic Sharp has been appointed as senior actuary to lead the new department from the company’s Gibraltar office.

Dominic is a technical specialist who has extensive experience leading insurance-related actuarial teams and managing complex projects.

Most recently he was a member of the intensive supervision team at the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission where he authored a paper on the commission’s view of reserving best practice and developed the team’s knowledge of Solvency II.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry, he is a fellow of the Financial Institute & Faculty of Actuaries.

At Robus, Dominic’s focus will be on substantially expanding our range of high value services, by building on existing propositions for clients and through engagement with the wider market.

He said: “Robus will be the only Gibraltar-based insurance provider to have a fully qualified actuarial resource on the ground, providing local insurers with an alternative to using actuarial consultants in London. This puts Robus in a very strong position to deliver services locally, thereby saving our clients time and money.

“I will also be supporting colleagues in Guernsey and Malta and I look forward to building and developing the team and the range of client services we are offering.”

Richard Le Tocq, Chief Executive Officer of Robus, said: “Dominic brings a wealth of experience of managing and leading change within the insurance industry. These skills, alongside his first class technical knowledge, ideally position him to lead our actuarial department and will ensure that we offer our clients best in class advice and services.”