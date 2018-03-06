Regulating India’s Cryptocurrencies: The Power of the Eyebrow

Empires rise and fall, but such hints and dark suggestions can still have their place in modern financial systems, as recent events have demonstrated.

In particular, the seemingly throwaway comment by Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in the Union Budget Statement of 1 February: he said that the Indian Government did not consider crypto currencies to be legal tender or indeed currency at all, and that steps would be taken to prevent their use in financing “illegitimate activities”. So, the comments made in the Union Budget Statement could actually point to future regulation of the sector in India.

Although Prime Minister Modi’s Government has since clarified that the Finance Minister was talking about cutting off funding for illegal transactions (as indeed he did), rather than the continued existence of the fifteen or so crypto-currency exchanges currently trading on the subcontinent, the fact is that the Reserve Bank of India has been issuing repeated warnings against investing in digital currencies for months now, pointing out repeatedly that they carry substantial financial as well as legal risks.

Read Full Article