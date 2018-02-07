RBS International bolsters its Financial and Corporate Services team in Gibraltar

RBS International has appointed David Houldsworth as Relationship Director in its Financial and Corporate Services (FCS) team in Gibraltar.

David has worked for RBS Group for nearly 15 years, with the last five of those dedicated to the bank in Gibraltar. His experience there has predominately been in business and commercial banking, while he has also led numerous debt transactions supporting local businesses to grow and purchase assets.

In his new role, his responsibilities include support for the bank’s fiduciary and insurance sector customers. David’s appointment further strengthens the six-strong FCS team which provides banking services to insurance companies, professional practices, e-money service providers, corporate and trust service providers, as well as fund and pension administrators.

Gareth Cross, Team Leader of the FCS team in Gibraltar, added “David brings extensive experience and wide local market knowledge which will enhance the capabilities of our team and help us meet our commitment to be the number one bank for customer service, trust and advocacy in our jurisdictions.”