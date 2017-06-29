RBS International appoint new Chairman

RBS International has appointed J. P.W (Philip) Brewster as their new Chairman today.

Philip has extensive banking experience, having worked with RBC for c.22 years. He had responsibility across a number of offshore finance centres, including the Channel Islands and Asia. Whilst with RBC, Philip led the development and implementation of the strategy in each jurisdiction across the Corporate, Investment and Trading sectors.

In his most recent role, also as a Non-Executive Director, with Credit Suisse (UK) Limited, Philip was the chair of both the Audit and Risk committees.

As Chairman of the RBS International Board, Philip will be responsible for providing guidance on the bank’s structure and strategy across the RBS International jurisdictions.

This is a further important step ensuring that RBS International will comply with the new banking sector ring-fencing legislation when it comes into effect on 01 January 2019.