Quarterly Newsletter September 2017

Club House News

New Premises

Clubhouse Gibraltar were informed by the Government that our permanent premises will be the Gladys Perez Centre. We are awaiting final confirmation from the Government as to when we will be able to move into our new premises. Clubhouse Gibraltar Staff and Members are very excited about the new home for Clubhouse Gibraltar in the near future.

Transitional Employment Placement’s

Clubhouse Gibraltar offers Members Transitional Employment Placements (TEP’s). The TEP’s help Members work towards gaining new experience and skills in employment whilst receiving continuous support from Clubhouse Gibraltar.

At present we have a current TEP in the Central Clinic working within the reception area. One of our Members, who started this TEP in March, has fulfilled all the skills needed to meet the job criteria and has really enjoyed this experience with it resulting in a permanent employment position.

We now have another Member that has just started working within this TEP and is continuing to be a great success. The TEP’s will continually be reviewed and managed by Clubhouse Members and Staff.

A further TEP will be coming available in October, for our Members within the Ocean Views Cafeteria which is located within Ocean Views Mental Health Facility. The Cafeteria is being run by the Positive Pathways Charity.

The Clubhouse Charity shop is open weekdays and offers members the opportunity to gain new skills which can lead to future TEP’s. This is a great opportunity for Members to further their experience within the Retail environment.

Positive Pathways Ocean Views Cafeteria

Positive Pathways has being handed over the cafeteria at Ocean Views Mental Health Facility which will provide TEP’s for people with Mental Health. The official opening for Ocean Views Cafeteria will be in October 2017.

Positive Pathways works in partnership with Clubhouse Gibraltar in working to decrease stigma and discrimination faced by people who have dealt with mental health difficulties.

Reachout Programme

he Reachout programme is working great within Clubhouse and providing Members with support who cannot attend Clubhouse Gibraltar for a variety of reasons. We are currently using our Outreach programme to visit people within the community such as home visits, prison visits and hospital visits. We keep in touch regularly with our members by email, or telephone contact and send out regular monthly newsletters.

Every two weeks Clubhouse Gibraltar also attend visits to Ocean Views Mental Health Facility to provide support and offer information to Members.

Clubhouse Gibraltar Activities

YOGA

Every Wednesday at 11:15 am, to meet at Clubhouse Gibraltar.