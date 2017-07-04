Quarterly Newsletter May 2017

Clubhouse News

Mental Health Awareness Week

In May, Clubhouse organised a Mental Health Awareness week which was a great success.

On Thursday 11th May we had the Annual Report Presentation where an announcement was made by the CO Emily Adamberry regarding the new Premises for Clubhouse Gibraltar. The Government informed Clubhouse Gibraltar’s new premises will be the Gladys Perez Centre and we are awaiting for confirmation from the Government. We are all excited about this new home for Clubhouse Gibraltar in the near future.

On Friday 12th May we celebrated wearing yellow to work where companies, shops, restaurants and schools took part in this fundraising event and raising mental health awareness.

On the Saturday 13th May we raised Mental health awareness by organising a yellow walk from the Convent to Casemates and ended up with a family fun day celebration in Casemates. It was a huge success and we had a lot of support from the public and local businesses.

Transitional Employment Placements

At present we have been successful in confirming two further TEP’s for our members. One TEP was commenced in March with the Central Clinic and our member in this TEP is progressing well within this area of work.

The second TEP will start in June where our Member of Clubhouse will attend daily. The TEP’s will continually be reviewed and managed by Clubhouse Members and Staff.

Clubhouse Gibraltar continues to offer experience within our Cafeteria and Reception roles for Members to gain experience for potential employment and future TEP’s. Members of Staff work closely with them to gain the required skills, confidence and knowledge.

Positive Pathways

Clubhouse Gibraltar continues to work closely with the Positive Pathways Charity. It has now been confirmed by the Government that Positive Pathways were successful in the Tender for the Cafeteria in Ocean Views Mental Health Facility. The Cafeteria will be open as soon as possible and it will provide Clubhouse with further employment and education opportunities.

Welcome Our New Members of Staff

Big Welcome to our new Members of Staff, Keeley Williams and Gema Morena who joined the team in January 2017.

KEELEY WILLIAMS

Hello, my name is Keeley Williams and I am one of the new members of staff working within the Clubhouse Gibraltar Team. I started my position on the 16th January as part time and aim to be working within the outreach side of Clubhouse.

I am a Registered Adult Nurse with over 10 years experience and have worked within many clinical areas during my Nursing career. I was in the Armed Forces for most of my Nursing Career and since leaving, mid 2014, have worked within Community Nursing and Theatres and then moved to Gibraltar in 2016.

I am a sociable person with lots of energy and motivation. I enjoy lots of outdoor sports including running, wakeboarding and generally keeping fit. I also love horse riding and hope to get back into riding soon.

I have really enjoyed starting my position within Clubhouse and have been made to feel very welcome by all the Staff and Members.

GEMA MORENO

Hello, my name is Gema Moreno and I am one of the new members of staff in Clubhouse working full time. I started my position on the 4th January and am working within the hospitality side of Clubhouse.

I have experience as a Social Worker for over 10 years and have also worked in the UK with young children with learning Disabilities. I moved back to settle down in Spain in 2015 and would like to remain here for the rest of my career.

In my spare time I enjoy socialising with friends and family, and I’m always up for trying new things and being adventurous. I’m an outgoing and happy individual who is always happy to help.

Reachout Programme

Clubhouse Gibraltar has commenced their Reachout Programme. From January this year we have been able to reachout to more of our Members in the Community since Keeley has joined the team and has took this on as her main role within Clubhouse. We are visiting Members in the community who are unable to leave their home due to illness or feeling unwell. We are visiting Members in their own home, hospital visits and Prison visits, providing the support they need and referring on any concerns.

The Reachout Programme has proved to be successful with Members enjoying the visits and we visit some of our Members regularly.

Clubhouse Gibraltar Activities