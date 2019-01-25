Pukka Insure signs Women In Finance Charter

The Charter is a commitment by HM Treasury and signatory firms to work together to build a more gender balanced and unbiased industry.

Following on from the launch of The Pukka Insure Trust in December, Pukka Insure are proud signatories of the HM Treasury Women In Finance Charter. By signing the charter Pukka Insure pledges to promote gender diversity within the workplace by:

setting targets for gender diversity at senior management levels

publish progress annually against these targets

linking pay of senior executives to delivery against these gender diversity targets

Pukka’s vision is to create a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture which values individuality to ensure everyone can live healthier, be happy and enjoy fulfilled careers resulting in positive business benefits for all.

“It is uplifting to know that Pukka Insure already have a 75% female representation at associate / director level with a 50% female representation across the workforce.”, says Managing Director Paula Coulthard, “We endeavour to be beacons of positivity and inclusion and are proud of our strong sense of community.”

Pukka offers an inclusive culture, one where everyone feels valued and respected. We aim to provide everyone with a workplace that offers parity and meritocracy through a range of employee engagement initiatives such as volunteering and fund raising with grass roots organisations and charities, a fair and robust appraisal process and a focus on employee wellbeing.

“As a fast paced, quick thinking growing entrepreneurial business, it is vital that we attract a diverse workforce. We believe that diversity brings out lateral thinking, a broad range of skills and experience which in turn creates a resilient and collaborative workforce. We recognise the benefits of a diverse workforce being able to contribute alternative perspectives and challenge the status quo, which is integral to our culture”, says Chairman and Founder of Pukka Insure Sam White.