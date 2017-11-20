Pukka Insure launches local social impact project

Clubhouse Gibraltar and Nazareth House to benefit

As the season of goodwill approaches and as part of its introduction into the local community, a new social impact project has been launched by Pukka Insure’s Gibraltar headquarters. Pukka Insure has been operating in Gibraltar for the last year and CEO Sam White wanted to further widen the company’s social consciousness and connect with local charities.

The chosen charities are Clubhouse Gibraltar and Nazareth House with Pukka Insure sending a member of staff as a volunteer once a week starting in January 2018.

“We want to collaborate with these charities in a way that allows us to reach out and connect on a human level and provide the community with a positive social impact”, says Managing Director Paula Coulthard, “this scheme allows our staff to help during working hours without having to worry about missing work” she adds.

Pukka takes a fresh and innovative approach to the automotive insurance market and offers a working environment that promotes an ethos of treating staff and customers fairly. Thinking and acting differently is in its DNA.

“Philanthropy is extremely important to us, we have a charitable foundation and profit share with several hardworking charities in the UK, therefore this is a natural progression for us in Gibraltar”, says Pukka CEO and founder Sam White.

“Clubhouse Gibraltar would like to thank Pukka Insure for their generous offer of sending their employees to volunteer at Clubhouse Gibraltar which will enable us to continue with our Work Ordered Day and Social Events, which help people who are affected by Mental Health difficulties to develop their full potential”, adds Clubhouse’s project coordinator Kevin Fowler.

More Information: