Proud of the past confident in the future – ISOLAS LLP announces acquisition of Legacy Consulting

ISOLAS LLP, currently celebrating its 125th anniversary, has acquired the law firm Legacy Consulting.

Legacy Consulting is a boutique family office practice, focusing on servicing High Net Worth individuals and families, establishing wealth management structures, and family offices in Gibraltar and implementing family governance frameworks. It also advises clients on relocation, taxation (including cross border taxation), structuring, succession planning and philanthropy and works with next generations to educate them on family wealth.

Emma Lejeune joins ISOLAS together with new associates Harriet Almeida and Nicki Walker, both experienced lawyers who were previously part of Legacy Consulting.

On the acquisition of Legacy and the arrival of Ms Lejeune, Peter Isola explained that:

“This acquisition marks the continued development and growth of the firm in the context of a buoyant yet competitive market. Emma’s expertise in the area of family offices compliments the firm’s own private client practice and allows us to reach out to a wider range of High Net Worth clients, many of whom we are now seeing as part of other activities in which the firm is heavily involved. Being able to provide entrepreneurs and investors with solid advice on issues such as succession and wealth management is an important part of our firm’s services and I am excited to be able to welcome Emma and her colleagues.”

Emma Lejeune added: “To be recognised by ISOLAS is both a great honour and a testament to the hard work that went into making Legacy a success. We are thrilled to have joined such a vibrant team and look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success through our complimentary practice areas.”