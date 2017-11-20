Pre Christmas Shopping Break

Gibraltar is the perfect destination to get into the Christmas spirit, so why not have yourself a short get away to remember at The Rock Hotel? Enjoy the Christmas festive lights whilst you shop, TAX FREE shopping, warm weather, and what’s more – Gibraltar is a sterling pound destination.
PRE-CHRISTMAS 2 NIGHT STAY FROM £260 FOR TWO PERSONS SHARING A DOUBLE ROOM
PACKAGE INCLUDES:
- 2 Nights (+) Accommodation & Buffet Breakfast in Main Restaurant from £260
- Free parking
- Festive afternoon Tea
- Cosmetic & Perfume discount voucher including a free Gift with purchase
Terms & Conditions apply