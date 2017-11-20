Pre Christmas Shopping Break

20/11/2017

Gibraltar is the perfect destination to get into the Christmas spirit, so why not have yourself a short get away to remember at The Rock Hotel? Enjoy the Christmas festive lights whilst you shop, TAX FREE shopping, warm weather, and what’s more – Gibraltar is a sterling pound destination.

PRE-CHRISTMAS 2 NIGHT STAY FROM £260 FOR TWO PERSONS SHARING A DOUBLE ROOM

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

  • 2 Nights (+) Accommodation & Buffet Breakfast in Main Restaurant from £260
  • Free parking
  • Festive afternoon Tea
  • Cosmetic & Perfume discount voucher including a free Gift with purchase

Terms & Conditions apply

Book Now

