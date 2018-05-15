Post Brexit: the enigma of Free Trade

Free Trade Agreement with India is so important for the UK: bolstering weaknesses in the existing trading relationship with an aligned regulatory framework and restricted or zero tariff programmes.

Research shows that an FTA would increase India-UK trade by $2.8 Billion a year, and British Ministers have been suggesting the process will be easily accomplished by the end of the “transition period” in 2020.

And, of course, the powerhouse that is the Indian economy, predicted to grow annually at 7.2% for the next decade, will continue to drive the global economy with or without Brexit.

Nobody understands that potential better than Red Ribbon Asset Management, which has placed India at the very heart of its investment strategies since the company was founded more than a decade ago. With an unrivalled knowledge of market conditions on the subcontinent, the Red Ribbon Private Equity Fund offers a unique opportunity to share in that potential.

