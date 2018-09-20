Paul Cole Named to Managing Director, Gibraltar for Artex

Artex is pleased to announce that Paul Cole has been promoted to Managing Director, Gibraltar. In this role, Mr. Cole will be responsible for the day-to-day management of administrative and insurance operations, including supervision of 26 staff in Gibraltar. He will report into Steve Quinn, Managing Director and Head of Mainland Europe for Artex.

Mr. Cole joined Quest in 2007, subsequently the company was acquired by Artex in 2016 and became Artex Risk Solutions (Gibraltar) Limited. He has held the position of Financial Controller and Director with the company. Prior to joining Artex, he held senior roles for several years within the investment banking division of HSBC Bank plc. Mr. Cole is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, a Member of the Chartered Institute of Insurers and hold the Financial Times Non-Executive Diploma.

About Artex

Artex provides a full range of alternative risk management solutions, customized for our clients’ individual challenges and opportunities. Powered by independent thought and an innovative approach, we empower our clients and partners to make educated risk management decisions with confidence. Licensed in 32 jurisdictions around the globe, we are critically resourced to supply any alternative risk need. Artex is a solutions company, and we invite you to learn more about our breadth of services and depth of talent at www.artexrisk.com.