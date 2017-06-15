Non – Executive Director [NED]

What is a Non – Executive Director?

A Multi-Faceted Paragon with the Interpersonal skills of a Saint

Experienced professional required for demanding role in small but influential team. Although the role is part-time (up to 18 days a year) there is scope to make a significant contribution to a multi-million pound operation. Commensurate with this, the successful candidate will need to be fully versed in stakeholder issues and may be required to fall on his or her sword as appropriate.

To be successful, the candidate must have an extensive working knowledge of corporate finance, business planning, financial analysis, auditing, regulation and compliance, human resources, remuneration policy, organisational theory and change management.

On a personal level, he or she will be an experienced diplomat, negotiator, lateral thinker, communicator, trouble-shooter, and will have the drive and energy to ensure successful outcomes.

Pay and benefits negligible. Risks potentially enormous.

