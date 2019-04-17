Mental Health Week 2019

Saturday 11th May 2019

‘Yellow Day': Family Fun Day, Mental Health awareness, fund raising event plus raffle and Live Music at Casemates from 10am to 5pm. The speeches ‘opening’ the event will be held at 12.30 pm

Tuesday 14th May 2019

Clubhouse Gibraltar AGM, Annual Report Presentation (colour brochure) and PowerPoint presentation plus live member testimonials with refreshments to follow and Mental Health Information Stall at John Mackintosh Hall from 9 am to 2 pm. The event will open at 9.30 am

Friday 17th May 2019

‘Wear Yellow’ in support of Mental Health when schools, organizations and the general public are invited to wear Yellow in support of mental health awareness (and raise funds which is optional). (There won’t be an event in a specific location but we will be promoting participating organizations on Facebook)