Mental Health Awareness Week Activities 7 – 12th May 2018

Monday 7th May

Presentation Of Clubhouse Gibraltar’s Annual Report

1.30 pm At John Mackintosh Hall, Charles Hunt Room, refreshments available

Wednesday 9th May

Mental Health Information Stall At Piazza – 10.00 am To 3.00 pm

Wear Yellow in Support of Mental Health

Friday 11th May 2018

Clubhouse Gibraltar would like to invite Schools, Places of Work and the General Public to Wear Yellow and if you wish to make a donation, all proceeds will go to Clubhouse Gibraltar.

We can provide Yellow day packages including collection tins, flags and ribbons to be worn and T-shirts are available to buy at £4.50 each.

Contact Tel 20068423

E-mail admin@clubhousegibraltar.com

Saturday 12th May 2018

YELLOW DAY FAMILY FUN DAY AND LIVE MUSIC

11.00 hrs to 19.00 hrs

Also a unique Art Workshop ‘See Yourself through the Eyes of Picasso’ as part of the activities for Yellow Day on Saturday 12th May 2018 at Casemates.