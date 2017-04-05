Mental Health Awareness Week 2017

Mental Health Week 2017 – From 8th – 14th May 2017.
Join us in celebrating this years theme,
‘Surviving and Thriving’.
Events:
- Thursday 11th May 2017 – Clubhouse Gibraltar Annual Report Presentation at John Mackintosh Hall at 3pm.
- Friday 12th May 2017 – ‘Wear Yellow’ Day: Wear Yellow in support of mental health and give a donation. (Supported by Schools and Organizations)
- Saturday 13th May 2017 – Yellow Walk 10:30am from The Convent to Casemates.
- Saturday 13th May 2017 – Family Fun Day at Casemates from 11am to 4pm.
Note: We have yellow printed t-shirts at £4.50, if you are interested please contact Clubhouse Gibraltar.
Tel: 00350 200 68423
Email: admin@clubhousegibraltar.com