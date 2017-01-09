Local Business Supports Chinese New Year

Gibraltar business is supporting the Chinese New Year events taking place in Gibraltar on 1 February 2017. Lion dances and martial art displays will take place at John Mackintosh Square at 3.30pm, at Casements Square at 4pm and at Ocean Village at 6pm. The event is organised by the Gibraltar Chinese Association, and supported by local businesses such as Kleinwort Hambros Bank, Helvetic Fund Administration, Property Zone, Ocean Village, Grand Shanghai Restaurant and Kowloon Chinese Restaurant, as well as the Ministry of Culture.