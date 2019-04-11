Legal 500 Ranking for Gibraltar

Triay & Triay’s Gibraltar office is delighted to note the 2019 Legal 500 rankings for Gibraltar maintaining all our rankings from 2018 and now also ranked as Tier 1 for Investment Funds.

Legal 500 has recognised that Triay & Triay is a “key name” in the Gibraltar legal industry and has recognised Triay & Triay’s lawyers as Hall of Fame Lawyers, Leading Individuals and Next Generation Lawyers in 9 of the 10 practice areas assessed for Gibraltar.

Further recognition of Triay & Triay’s market presence are the Tier 1 rankings for banking & finance, dispute resolution, real estate and construction, investment funds and shipping.

Notes for Editors:

Triay & Triay

Triay & Triay is a full-service law firm. The firm was established in 1905 by the late Arthur Carrara CMG KC and is a recognised market leader in a number of specialist practice areas, including company and commercial, admiralty and shipping, insolvency, dispute resolution, private client and financial services. The firm offers both Gibraltar and Spanish legal advice from its offices in Gibraltar and Spain and prides itself on its original thinking, dedication and delivery of practical legal solutions to clients both locally and internationally. Triay & Triay is the only Gibraltar law firm with two offices in Spain.

Legal 500

Legal 500 is a legal directory that analyses the capabilities of law firms across the world, with a comprehensive research programme revised and updated every year to bring the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The Legal 500 assesses the strengths of law firms in over 150 jurisdictions, the results of which can be viewed free of charge using the “Rankings” tab at the top of the page.

Legal 500 released the 2019 Rankings for Gibraltar on the 10th April 2019.