KPMG Tax Newsletter Issue 45 – May 17

We hope you will enjoy this issue of our Tax Newsletter. Our purpose is to try and keep you abreast of UK topical tax issues which may affect you, your business and/or your clients.

This issue includes:

The non-dom problem

UK register of beneficial ownership of trusts

UK public register of beneficial owners of overseas entities owning UK properties

ATED: 1 April 2017 revaluation

HMRC consultation – Moving non-resident companies from income tax to corporation tax

Restriction on finance cost relief for residential landlords

New UK charge on certain transfers to overseas pension schemes

I hope you find this publication interesting. Please feel free to contact me if you wish to discuss this report or any of your needs further.

Please click here to view Issue 45 of our Tax Newsletter.