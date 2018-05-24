KPMG Tax Briefing event – Tuesday 19 June 2018

In the first session of our briefing, we are pleased to welcome Graham Davies of the UK’s HM Revenue & Customs (HRMC) to Gibraltar. Graham is a senior member of HMRC’s centre for offshore evasion strategy and is heavily involved with the Requirement to Correct (RTC).

As most in the industry will be aware, in September of this year, the RTC will come to an end and the Failure to Correct regime will apply, featuring at its core much harsher penalties than those currently applicable.

Our event offers an opportunity to hear directly from Graham in relation to the RTC and will be of interest to trust, company and fund administrators with any connection to the UK by way of resident clients or the holding of UK situated assets and banks with UK resident clients. There will then be a follow up presentation by Derek Scott (Associate Partner, Head of Tax Investigations, KPMG in the UK ) with the opportunity to put questions to both Graham and Derek.

Paul Day (Tax Director, KPMG in the UK) will then highlight current tax matters impacting UK property.

After a short break, session two of our briefing will be provided by Rohini Sanghani (Tax Director, KPMG in the UK) and she will examine where Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) currently stands, common issues that have arisen and the future for AEOI, together with a short demonstration of the KPMG AEOI reporting solution.

