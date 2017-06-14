kpmg-summer-school

Date: Tuesday 18 July 2017

Time: 09:30 refreshments, 10:00 to 12:00 briefings

Location: Atlas Suite, Sunborn Hotel

We are delighted to welcome James Shimmin, Daniel Kniveton and Allan Christian from KPMG Isle of Man. James has recently joined KPMG and has thirty years of experience in compliance, risk and data management in the financial services industry, whilst Daniel specialises in IT advisory. Allan makes a return to Gibraltar having previously spoken at a number of events here.

David Brown also joins us from KPMG UK and is an expert in the insurance sector.

This professional development event will comprise a series of short topical briefings:

Brexit & Gibraltar – Jon Tricker, MD, KPMG Gibraltar

Cyber security risks and challenges – Daniel Kniveton, Manager, KPMG IOM

What’s hot in motor insurance – David Brown, Partner, KPMG UK

Recent & future changes to AML – James Shimmin, Senior Manager, KPMG IOM

A bluffer’s guide to the Blockchain – Micky Swindale, Director, KPMG Gibraltar

UK tax update – Greg Jones, Director, KPMG Gibraltar

GDPR – Personal data privacy at any cost? – Alan Christian, Senior Manager, KPMG IOM

Gibraltar tax update Darren Anton, Director, KPMG Gibraltar

Admission is free but places are limited. Refreshments will be provided from 9:30am with the briefings starting at 10:00am.

To register for this event, please use this link registrations need to be received by 30 June 2017.