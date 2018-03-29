KPMG Gibraltar eSummit: 4 weeks to go!

We are looking forward to welcoming you to the KPMG Gibraltar eSummit – our agenda is coming together well and will cover a busy schedule across 2 rooms, with tech-focused breakout sessions taking place outside the main conference hall.  We have aimed to have a varied programme covering areas of interest for all our attendees, with a particular focus on those in leadership, technology, regulatory and risk roles – so please feel free to circulate this update to colleagues who may not be on our invite list.

The summit is free to attend and with only 4 weeks to go, we have a limited number of spaces left – so please register as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.  If you subsequently find yourself unable to attend, please advise Abby Kimber, as we always have a waiting list on the day.

We also wish to give early notice that, due to a clash with our original planned date, we are changing the date of the KPMG Isle of Man eGaming Summit toThursday 20 September 2018 – invites to that event will be sent out later in the year.

We hope you all have a lovely Easter and enjoy the break.

