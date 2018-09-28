KPMG article on Building an Innovation Culture

You cannot pick up (or download or stream) any business news, whether on the island or the broadsheets in the UK, without reading about success stories of entrepreneurs and yet the disruption of another traditional sector. The Sunday Times (others are available!) even has standing small business and entrepreneurship sections. It has long been said that small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) are the blood and catalyst of any growing economy.

We are all too aware of the potential for disruptive change in Gibraltar in which eGaming businesses disrupted the land-based casino and bookmaker businesses; payment wallet providers disrupted the UK banking sector; and most recently DLT businesses disrupt other individual industries – the list goes on.

What do all of these have in common – innovation….by and large, disruptive high-growth companies have to be innovative in order to succeed, however there is nothing to say that only companies operating out of a garage or an incubator can have an innovative culture. The most successful large businesses have a form of innovation culture but if you don’t feel you have one where do you start?

Building an innovation culture

Ways to connect with employees, inspire cultural change and embrace innovation.

Change is imperative. Yet many organisations’ large-scale transformation initiatives meet with setbacks, delays and even failure. Those that succeed are soon confronted with a painful truth: they are not leapfrogging. At best, transformation can put these organisations on par with their newer, more nimble competitors.

As the pace of change continues to accelerate, organisations across the financial services industry are seeking a way forward. Financial institutions must create the agility and digital capacity to compete with the start-ups and hyperscales encroaching on the financial sector to achieve long-term success – but how?

Creating the foundation for innovation

There are three steps to achieving success in the innovation space:

Build an innovation culture. Build innovative solutions in collaboration with the business. Acquire, partner or invest in new technologies.

All three of these steps are necessary but they must be worked through in order to achieve success. Culture, therefore, is the foundation upon which all successful innovation must be built, and it is in the development of an innovation culture where many financial institutions go awry.

Creating an innovation culture is not a project or a task. Innovation culture is a by-product of broader business decisions. For this reason, leadership has the most critical role in sparking cultural change and encouraging that change to flourish over the long-term. Looking at trends we estimate 70 percent of the impact on culture comes from leadership decisions, guidance and modelled behaviours, while the remaining 30 percent is driven by elements such as training and engagement programs.

Leaders looking to inspire cultural change need to consider the foundational elements of innovation culture as relevant to the organisation and its position. This includes monitoring what is happening across the industry and in other sectors, as well as recognising signals of change both within the organisation and in the broader market. What is the business now, and what must the business be in the future in order to remain relevant? Only when an organisation can answer this question will it become clear how the organisation must think and behave in order to achieve its goals, and thus the cultural changes required in order to move forward.

Capacity to think, freedom to fail

When people think of cultural change, most think of large-scale behavioural patterns. However, it is not organisations that change, it is individuals. Any cultural change visible on a team, be this departmental or at an organisational level, is made up of many smaller, individual changes: employees inspired to think, act and engage differently. While at a high level we must think about the broader patterns of transformation; creating cultural change is about finding ways to connect with individual employees’ hearts and minds.

To achieve this goal, leaders need to do three things:

Communicate goals and expectations. At a base level, change is threatening, and employees are especially threatened by digital or technological changes that may make their roles redundant. To address these fears, leadership must explain the broader purpose for the changes and clearly communicate expectations for employees moving forward. Make it clear that change is an opportunity, not just a disruption. Innovation enables opportunities to grow, reduces pain points and enables employees to focus on the important things in their roles. Build capacity. Today it is hard to find employees at any level who are not stressed or feel that they are working near to capacity. This culture of ‘busyness’ is present in most industries but is especially pervasive within the financial sector. Innovative thinking, however, requires mental space. Leadership needs to free up capacity for employees to be creative. This can take many forms, from free ‘innovation time’ built into the workweek to special cross-functional teams that come together to work on innovation projects. Embrace failure. Successful innovation requires failure along the way, yet many employees are terrified of failure and its consequences. To build an innovation culture it is imperative to take this fear away. One way to do that is to be clear that the push to try new and different ideas is coming directly from the CEO. Another method is to create KPIs around pushing for innovation, rewarding processes and innovative thinking over specific results or achievements.

Creating space for innovation

Innovative spaces matter. Experience shows a strong correlation between the physical workplace and a culture of innovation. This does not mean interior decoration drives innovation; rather, in contrast to the traditional cubicle setup, spaces designed to encourage collaboration and creativity have a positive effect on employee mindset and motivation. Organisations are also finding that an innovative workspace that includes access to the right technologies improves candidate attraction and hiring, which can be imperative as financial institutions increasingly look to compete with the likes of Google and Amazon for top talent.

One approach that many financial institutions are taking is the creation of separate innovation labs where new thinking can flourish. Innovation labs offer many advantages, including a break from the culture and routines of the core business. However, in order to be effective, these innovation labs cannot be entirely separate entities that work in isolation and then pipe ideas back into the business. Labs that take this approach are likely to fail, as their solutions often make little contribution to the organisation’s strategic direction, do not address real pain points, or result in solutions that cannot be brought to scale.

Instead, the innovation lab and the business must work together in concert. Ideas and issues should come from, and be owned by, the business while the innovation lab first creates the space to draw out those pain points and then drives the creation of new models or solutions in response. Thus, the role of the innovation lab is to facilitate innovation and help the business be successful.

Build credibility but expect resistance

Change does not occur overnight. Throughout the process of cultural change it is important to build credibility throughout the organisation. Company leadership, from the CEO down, must be role models that visibly ‘walk the talk’ and follow through on what they have communicated.

While incremental innovation may be less impactful long-term, addressing the low-hanging fruit and implementing small changes that employees will notice in their day-to-day operations are critical steps for building credibility. Only when change is felt and employees have begun to think and behave differently with regard to innovation can you embrace the larger changes: business model innovation, new markets or customer segments, new consumer propositions, and more.

The path to cultural change is a bumpy one and organisations need to expect resistance along the way. Change – as well as its personal and career implications – is frightening, and it is normal for employees to feel threatened. Yet this resistance can be overcome. As you demonstrate the organisation’s commitment to change and show how innovation is beneficial for both the business and the employees themselves, mindsets will shift. With time, an innovative culture becomes self-sustaining: not only will employees want to be part of the change, but the business as a whole becomes a magnet for talent.

KPMG in Gibraltar

KPMG Gibraltar is no stranger to disruptive change. In May 2018 the business moved from operational management and control being performed by KPMG Isle of Man to KPMG UK. At the same time, the audit industry as a whole, which KPMG Gibraltar has as its bedrock, faces challenges to keep up with ever-increasing regulatory expectations and the need to innovate with respect to the performance of the audit, which will become ever more reliant on technology in the coming years.

All of these developments present exciting opportunities for the business. KPMG UK has signalled significant investment in the local practice with the recent hiring of around 10 new employees, to support with growth in the practice not only with respect to audit but also in advisory and non-audit services. Exciting times for clients and staff, and the perfect time to put plans for innovation into action!