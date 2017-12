Joey Garcia, Partner at ISOLAS LLP in charge of the Fintech/DLT team has been recognised by Chambers and Partners as one of only 12 (twelve) Lawyers around the world in a spotlight table of the leading global lawyers in blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

The listing highlights that Joey Garcia of ISOLAS is a pioneering distributed ledger lawyer, hailed as a “super” practitioner by market sources. He recently advised Gnosis on its ICO, the first time a ConsenSys project was run from Gibraltar, and Xapo on achieving its e-Money licence in Gibraltar. He is also deeply involved in shaping the regulatory environment in Gibraltar, co-chairing the government’s working group on distributed ledger technology.”

ISOLAS LLP was also, earlier this year, recognised as a ‘leading law firm’ in Gibraltar for the first time by Chambers and Partners, one of the foremost directories in the legal professional context.

Marcus Killick, CEO of ISOLAS LLP remarked that ‘this recognition by Chambers caps a truly remarkable 2017 for the firm and its celebration of its 125th anniversary. ISOLAS’ positioning in the crypto space is thanks principally to Joey’s leadership and we are grateful to him and the whole team for all their efforts – we look forward to 2018 and all the developments lined up in this space.