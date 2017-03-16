ISOLAS ranked Band 1 by Chambers

Chambers & Partners, the world-renowned international legal directory, has today published the 2017 edition of their Chambers Global Publication. ISOLAS, Gibraltar’s oldest law firm, celebrating 125 years in Gibraltar this year, has been ranked by Chambers as a Band 1, leading law firm in Gibraltar.

Peter Isola, Senior Partner of the firm, explained the significance of the development. “I am really proud of the hard work our lawyers put in to servicing our clients and the recognition this provides. Chambers & Partners are recognised as leaders in their own right in the context of law firm league tables and rankings and the recognition, in turn, of ISOLAS as a leading firm affirms for me the long-established reality of the expertise we have developed within the firm in many key areas as must have been reflected in testimonials from our clients on which Chambers relies. I am very proud of the work that everyone in the ISOLAS team does, not just our lawyers, to make this a reality and I’m excited for all of us that this recognition comes when it does.”

Noting ISOLAS’ 125 year anniversary Marcus Killick, CEO commented that “we are very proud to be recognised as one of two leading law firms in Gibraltar in this, such an important milestone in the history of the firm. We have been operating at the highest level of the profession locally and have, in recent years, invested time and resource in coordinating and organising central functions in a way that has complemented the hard work put in by our lawyers in developing their profiles as experts in their fields, so offering an ever improving service to our clients and partners. We believe our team approach, in working with our clients, allows us to deliver a service that brings the strength of the entire firm in meeting their requirements.

This recognition represents an independent validation of our efforts in this regard as well as recognition of the continuing high level of service being provided by the firm across the full range of legal services in Gibraltar. We look forward to celebrating our 125th anniversary through a series of events here and in London with our clients and business partners in the coming weeks and months.”