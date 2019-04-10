ISOLAS once more recognised by international directory as a market leader in Gibraltar

ISOLAS LLP, one of Gibraltar’s leading law firms, established in 1892 and therefore also the longest established firm in Gibraltar, has today been recognised anew by the Legal 500 as a leader in a wide range of practice areas in the 2019 edition of the publication’s rankings for Europe.

“For 32 years, The Legal 500 has been analysing the capabilities of law firms across the world, with a comprehensive research programme revised and updated every year to bring the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market.”

“The rankings are based on a series of criteria, but simply put, [the Legal 500 researchers] highlight the practice area teams who are providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel.”

Providing rankings for a wide range of areas including ‘Banking & Finance’, ‘Commercial, corporate and M&A’, ‘Private Client’ and ‘Dispute Resolution’ amongst others. ISOLAS has improved its ranking as a firm substantially in 2019 – it retains its Band 1 and 2 rankings across all areas, having secured the recognition/promotion of a number of our lawyers in a way that reflects continuing growth in expertise and prestige in the team. Steven Caetano and Joey Garcia join the ranks of ‘Leading Individual’ in the areas of ‘Banking & Finance’ and ‘Commercial, Corporate & M&A’ respectively, while recently appointed Partner Christian Caetano and Managing Associate James Montado are now recognised as ‘Next Generation Lawyers’ in the areas of ‘Banking & Finance’ and ‘Dispute Resolution’ respectively.

A spokesman for the firm expressed delight at the publication of the rankings and the recognition, once more, of the firm’s leading position in the legal market in Gibraltar saying that “ISOLAS is already a Band 1 leading firm according to Chambers & Partners which, along with the Legal 500, represents the industry standard for the rating of legal service providers around the world. We continue to invest in our people and in the resources that allow us to provide the best possible service to our clients. We continue to believe in the importance of thought leadership and count on the expertise of recognised industry leaders to help shape not just the future of the firm but also the continuing development of the financial services offering in Gibraltar. We are very happy for the additional recognition of a couple of number of our complement and wish them continued success in their work with the firm.”