ISOLAS LLP announces the appointment of Christian Caetano as Partner

ISOLAS LLP, Gibraltar’s longest established law firm, is delighted to announce the appointment of Christian Caetano as a Partner with effect from 1 July 2018.

Christian read law at Cardiff University and completed the Bar Professional Training Course at Cardiff School of Law. He joined the firm in 2008 and now specialises on regulatory matters, primarily in the areas of insurance and financial services. He advises regulated firms, insurers, insurance managers and intermediaries on regulatory, commercial and transactional issues.

Christian’s areas of expertise also include corporate, gaming, data protection and intellectual property. He is regularly instructed on mergers and acquisitions, within both regulated and non-regulated environments, as well as cross-border mergers and insurance business transfers. Christian has also appeared at the Supreme Court of Gibraltar on a number of landmark applications, representing insurers and gaming operators. Christian also undertakes legal drafting work, primarily in respect of the implementation of European Union directives, as well as in connection with the ongoing Legislative Reform Programme (LRP).

Christian was a member of the Solvency II Directive Working Group established by HM Government of Gibraltar and is currently part of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) Working Group. He has contributed to a number of industry publications, including the Gibraltar Chapters of Thomson Reuter’s ‘Comparative Overview of Insurance and Reinsurance Law and Regulation’, and Law Business Research’s ‘The Insurance and Reinsurance Review’. He also recently authored the ‘Gibraltar Insurance Guide’, part of Thomson Reuters Country Guides Series.

Peter Isola, Senior Partner, welcomed Christian’s appointment saying that “it further evidences the strengthening of the firm as a team of specialists across a wide range of areas of expertise. Christian’s insurance practice goes from strength to strength and his significant support on corporate and gaming transactions is highly valued. I am delighted that he has now joined the partnership alongside his brother Steven, who himself is highly respected within the M&A, corporate and gaming fields, and look forward to his participation in the ongoing development of the firm for many years to come.”