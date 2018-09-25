ISOLAS Jonathan Garcia appointed to the Executive Committee at GFIA

Jonathan Garcia, a partner in the DLT/Fintech team at ISOLAS, Gibraltar’s longest established law firm and home to the market’s leading blockchain legal practice, headed by Joey Garcia, was recently elected to the Executive Committee of the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association to serve for the period 2018/2019.

“The Gibraltar Funds & Investments Association (GFIA) is the association representing the interests of the funds and investments sector in Gibraltar. This includes the interests of investment managers, investment dealers, banks, brokers, fund administrators and fund directors.

GFIA’s objective is to develop and maintain Gibraltar as a specialized investments jurisdiction of choice within Europe, and to promote the awareness of Gibraltar as one of Europe’s premier financial centres. We promote this through regular dialogue with our members and cooperation with local government and regulatory bodies.

On the election of the new executive committee, GFIA declared that “in an era of Brexit uncertainty, GFIA will venture to establish Gibraltar as the pre-eminent jurisdiction for funds and management of crypto assets.”

GFIA plans a variety of initiatives designed to achieve these aims, key amongst which is the creation of a think tank which will analyse the funds and investment credentials of Gibraltar as a jurisdiction for funds and investment solutions, develop plans for Gibraltar’s further development as funds and investments business centre of excellence and to develop and share practical knowhow amongst its members.

Appointed to the ‘Lawyer Committee’, Jonathan Garcia explained that he was looking forward to participating in the Executive Committee for the coming year and that he was “excited” about the potential that Gibraltar offers as a centre for funds business both generally and, certainly, specifically in the context of the burgeoning DLT/wider fintech space.