IPF Event: Emerging UK-India Focussed Funds

AGENDA
6:00 pm Keynote Address:
Honourable Mark Fields MP; Minister for Asia, FCO
6:30 pm Panel Discussions include:
- Panel Chair Ambassador Mr. Dinesh K. Patnaik, Deputy High Commissioner
- Susanne Chishti; CEO, Fintech Circle
- Suchit Punnose; CEO, Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc
- Pilgrim Beart; CEO, DevicePilot
7:15 pm Drinks Reception
Indian Professionals Forum (‘IPF’) has been set up as a think tank for policy advocacy to promote strong trade relations between UK & India and networking for Indian Professionals with the support of the High Commission of India. Members are invited from a cross section of society including academics, scientists, engineers, business and entrepreneurs with strong links to India. Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc is proud to be a founding member and sponsor of the IPF.
Kindly confirm your attendance by clicking on the RSVP by Friday 8th June 2018 or email victoria@redribbon.co.
