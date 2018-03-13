India’s Infrastructure Investment new direction

For those who might have thought they detected a slackening off over recent months in the appetite of Prime Minister Modi’s Government to engage in still further rounds of major infrastructure spending, the Union Budget Statement was something of a wake up call.

The Union Budget allocated close to Rs 5.97 lakh crore in infrastructure investment for the 2018/19 Financial Year, which is an increase of 21%. The Budget increased Rural Infrastructure spending commitments by no less than 30% percent, all of which will go towards increasing rural income levels through providing additional employment and greater market demand through the operation of the multiplier effect in rural markets.

Nearly 65% of India’s burgeoning population live in the countryside, so an increase in spending across the board of 30% through ongoing connectivity projects is bound to give a major boost to growth. But it’s not all about the countryside by any mean. 57,000 kilometers of new roads, 600 new major railway stations and a planned fivefold increase in airport capacity have also been slated for construction to meet the increase in tourist and business travelers visiting India, the new capacity will be an eye watering one billion trips a year.

