India’s eco-friendly position on plastic pollution reduction

Action against pollution is growing and India is emerging as a country willing to take a tough stance on the . It’s previous announcement on eliminating single use plastics in the country by 2022 has won praise from the UN and now, it has amended a rule to end the importation of plastic waste into the country. This week we highlight India’s eco credentials and why it’s the perfect country for the eco hospitality industry.

India’s promotes eco-friendly policy through plastic pollution reduction

India’s commitment to reducing plastic pollution was further highlighted last week, by high praise from the UN Environment acting Executive Director and a new directive from the Election Commission, for political parties to avoid the use of single-use plastics during campaigning.

Both these developments follow the country’s plan to ban single-use plastics in the country by 2022 and also, a March amendment to its Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management & Transboundary Movement) Rules, which bans the import of waste plastics across the entire country.

While India isn’t alone in its commitment to limit the level of plastic waste around the world, due to the sheer size of its population, the success of such plans would prove a huge boon for the broader eco-friendly cause.

Praise for India’s tough stance on single use plastics

The UN Environment acting Executive Director Joyce Msuya, told independent India newswire, IANS, that the countries plan to eliminate single use plastics in less than five years was “a tremendous move by the Government”.

That announcement was made by the Indian government in August 2018 and has been followed up more recently, with an amendment to an existing rule regarding the importation of plastic waste.

Previously, India had banned such activity, with the exception of certain zones around the country. A number of companies worked to evade the ban by operating in those zones. That led to a notable increase in the amount of plastic waste that was imported into a country that already creates some 9 million tonnes of its own plastic waste, each year.

From August 31st 2019, that activity will cease and India can turn to finding suitable ways to recycle more of its own waste, than the less than 50% it currently manages. Once the importation of 48,000 tonnes per year of plastic waste stops, India can then begin working on sustainable solutions to manage its own single-use problem.

However, while ending the importation of plastic waste is good for the local environment, its less beneficial on an economic front. It’s possible

An eco-conscious country

As this recent eco-friendly and anti-plastic pollution action highlights, India is not among those countries who doesn’t believe the science behind the pollution headlines. Indeed, it’s a country that is taking more steps than many others to put sustainability and an eco-conscience at the heart of its future growth.

That’s an attitude and outlook that we at Red Ribbon identify with. Yes, we work hard at uncovering investment opportunities that produce the right level of returns. But also, we only consider the creation and support of sustainablebusinesses and projects. Ideas that will help support the global environment and reduce the amount of energy and natural resource hungry developments, that remain popular among other investment plans.

Eco-hospitality is an industry that is growing in size and popularity, two important details supportive of a healthy return on investment.

The creation of the economical and ecological, carbon neutral Eco Hotel, is something that attracts many visitors. Not only from the millions of people from within India who enjoy travelling around the country, while exerting their eco-conscience at the same time. But also, holiday-makers around the world who want to enjoy India’s scenery and culture without impacting on it, in any way.

This latest raft of news highlights that India is the perfect location for the Eco Hotel brand to begin its journey. We know it will help support the country’s economy for many years to come, just as the country and government has supported the development of a carbon neutral, sustainable, eco hospitality industry.

Red Ribbon CEO, Suchit Punnose says:

As an entrepreneur and business man, I’ve always understood India’s desire and ability to become a country that will support the right business ideas that can, not only have lasting and positive impact on a national scale, but on a global one too

That’s why Red Ribbon has been there every step of the way as Eco Hotels was developed and has become a popular destination for holidaymakers of every type, including those with a keenly developed eco-conscience.

Eco Hotels’ carbon neutral design is something that can work across different countries, continents and landscapes and now is the right time to support and invest in sustainable, eco-hospitality.