India Stock Exchange news: a Welcome Union Budget

Although they have softened a little since in unusually turbulent international markets, shares on the BSE rose immediately before the Union Budget Statement on 1st February, the last full Federal Budget before the General Election next year and the surest possible indication that markets were expecting Prime Minister Modi’s Government to continue with its current economic programme for the rest of its term.

Meanwhile, over on the brand new REIT market on BSE, which is still gathering pace in line with India’s continued economic resurgence in commercial and domestic real estate markets, Embassy Group (an Indian partner of Blackstone) is presently laying the groundwork for its first REIT public issue which has real potential to open up a market platform already attracting billions of dollars of investment overseas.

