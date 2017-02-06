ICE Plans & Summit Highlights

The KPMG team are arriving in London for ICE and looking forward to catching up with our clients and contacts about the developing programme for our next eGaming Summit in Gibraltar on 23 March.

Presenters will include;

Clive Hawkswood, Remote Gambling Association

Keith Bristow, GAMLG

Iain Corby, Gambleaware

The NOSES Project team

As well as summit standards like the IMGL masterclasses, M&A panel and the technology workshops.

If you would like to arrange a meeting with the KPMG team at ICE, please contact Abby Kimber

If you would like to attend the Gibraltar eSummit on 23 March, please register on the event webpage.