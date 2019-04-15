Hassans tops the tables across the board in Legal 500 EMEA 2019

Legal 500, one of the leading international legal directories which provides rankings of law firms based purely on client feedback, published their Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) results last week.

The results show that Hassans is once again ranked in the top tier for each of the 10 sections covered by the directory and is the only firm ranked in the top tier in Corporate, Commercial and M&A (“prominent and well regarded”), Technology Media & Telecoms (“extremely well-qualified…knows in detail the nuances of technologies and applicable regulations”), Gambling Law (“a strong team with deep industry experience and close connections to the regulator”), Private Client (“particular experience acting for high net worth individuals”) and Tax (“great team…a very broad knowledge comprehensive understanding of international and local taxation”).

Amongst the remaining top tier listings (Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Real Estate and Construction, Shipping), Legal 500 has recognised that ‘Hassans maintains its strong position in the market due to the range and depth of expertise it provides’.

The firm has gained 25 lawyer recommendations this year with many lawyers being listed in multiple sections. The following lawyers have been newly listed this year for their specialist areas of work; Abigail Cornelio (Corporate), Moses Anahory (retained listing in Private Client but now is also listed in Corporate), Ian Farrell (re-entering the ranks in Real Estate, Aaron Payas (retained listing in Investment Funds and now also listed in TMT) and Moshe Levy (Dispute Resolution).

Also relisted this year are all of our Hall of Fame lawyers – James Levy CBE QC, Michael Castiel, Valerie Holliday, Javier Chincotta, Nigel Feetham QC, Peter Montegriffo QC, Lewis Baglietto QC, our Leading / Recommended lawyers – Tony Provasoli, David Dumas QC, James Lasry, Vikram Nagrani, Ian Felice, John Restano QC, Nicholas Howard, Grahame Jackson, Richard Buttigieg, Anthony Provasoli and Next Generation lawyers – Anne Rose and Michele Walsh.

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner at Hassans, commented:

“The rankings are welcome news indeed, hot on the heels of our Tier 1 ranking in Chambers last month. We are once again delighted to have been recognised at the forefront of this sector and I take great pleasure in congratulating all the Hassans’ lawyers that have received Leading Lawyer and/or Recommended/Next Generation Lawyer rankings this year.

Legal 500 continues to provide excellent in-depth research and we remain extremely grateful to the many clients that take the time to provide invaluable feedback which allows us to benchmark our performance and ensure that client service is permanently at the top of our agenda.”

The full rankings for Gibraltar can be seen here: http://www.legal500.com/c/gibraltar