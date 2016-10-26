Hassans recruits oil industry business leader

Hassans International Law firm announced today that Paul Edwards, a former consultant at Line Group and successful international business leader in the oil industry, has joined the firm as a Consultant.

Paul has a distinguished professional career with 30 years experience in the oil industry. He gained extensive international experience serving four major multinationals with distinction, Mobil, BP, TNK / BP and Puma Energy (Trafigura), spanning 3 continents. Paul also worked throughout Europe in his early career, mainly in Spain and Portugal where he was BP Iberian Marketing Director and Operations Director – Andalucía, Madrid and Barcelona.

Prior to joining Hassans, Paul’s more recent appointments include having been BP Marketing Director for UK, Netherlands and Poland including being a board member of BP Retail UK. In 2013, when Paul was Retail Director, Angola, he was named by Africa Invest Magazine as one of the continents top eight Leaders in Sustainable Investments.

Paul’s career has also afforded him significant knowledge and expertise in marketing, management, M/A, logistics, training, operations, and health and safety, which will be of immense value to the firm.

James Levy CBE QC, Senior Partner, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to the firm. We are extremely fortunate to be able to benefit from his wealth of experience, both within the oil industry and in terms of his business acumen. We look forward to a lengthy professional relationship with him.”