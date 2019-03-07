Hassans’ offices formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP

Hassans held a ceremony this evening for its staff to formally inaugurate the firm’s new home in Midtown, Queensway.

The move to the top 6 floors of Gibraltar’s latest commercial development, Madison, sees Gibraltar’s largest law firm and its fiduciary arm, Line Group, reunite under the same roof for the first time in many years.

The relocation marks the start of the firm’s 80th anniversary celebrations and is a pinnacle point in the firm’s growth over the last eight decades; from a one room office in Main Street established by its founder, Sir Joshua Hassan, to the landmark offices now being enjoyed by over 250 staff, with state-of-the-art offices with rock and sea views for lawyers and support staff.

The highly functional client space on the eleventh floor consists of 15 meeting rooms and an impressive conference room, providing light and spacious facilities from which the firm’s extensive client base is served.

James Levy CBE QC commented:

“This move has been a very positive one, and a true reflection of our firm’s evolution these past few years. As we are settling in to our new premises, we are optimistic that our new home positions us perfectly to continue to serve the local and international community for the next 80 years and more. We are extremely satisfied with what the firm has achieved, and this has once again been recognised today by the firm’s ranking in Chambers Europe as a top tier firm in Gibraltar for the 17th year running. We are committed to continuing to shape local and international law and contributing strongly to the local economy.”

He adds:

“We are very grateful to the Chief Minister for taking time out of his no doubt extremely committed schedule to officially inaugurate our offices, and for his inspiring and heartfelt address.”

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner, concluded:

Our relocation is a great cause for celebration as it brings the entire firm together in the same building for the first time in over 15 years. The importance of this cannot be underestimated and it was one of the long-term goals I set myself when I first took up this position. The move itself was no mean feat but was executed with minimal to zero disruption to business operations and that is testament to the hard

work and dedication of our staff, and in particular, the expertise of our internal teams facilitating the move. We are all enjoying the benefits of the new space and look forward to welcoming all our clients and contacts in the not too distant future”.