Hassans hosts Annual Golf Day at Alcaidesa Links Course

Hassans International Law Firm has once again held their Annual Golf Day at the Alcaidesa Links Course. This year fourteen teams enjoyed a beautiful day on the course and the glorious conditions led to some great golf.

It was a close run game with only a few points separating the first three teams. The winning team, comprising host Nick Howard (Hassans), Charles Isola (Anglo Hispano), Mike Nicholls (Chestertons), and Johann Olivera (EY), finished in an impressively quick time of just over 4 hours. Just pipped to the post were the very close second place team, comprised of host Vikram Nagrani (Hassans), playing with The Hon. Gilbert Licudi, Nick Pyle (Deputy Governor) and Stephen Reyes (Deloitte). A sterling performance meant the third placed team finished one point behind the runners-up, the team host was Mark Millington (Hassans), joined by Duncan Quigley (Colorworks), David Miller (RBS) and Daniel Delgado (Deloitte).

Deputy Governor, Nick Pyle, won closest to the pin with Jonathan Powell (Vigilis Services Limited) taking the prize for the longest drive.

Vikram Nagrani, Partner and event host commented:

“We are always honoured that so many of our clients and friends choose to enjoy the Hassans’ Annual Golf Day with us. This year was no exception and a wonderful day was enjoyed by all. At a time when we are all faced by new challenges as well as a changing business and commercial landscape, it is a privilege to continue to build close professional and personal relationships with our valued clients and professional colleagues. We wish to thank all those who attended and look forward to welcoming them, and those who were unable to attend, next year.”