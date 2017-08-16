Hassans announces six partner promotions

Hassans International Law Firm is delighted to announce six partner promotions. The promotions bring the total number of partners at Hassans to 46. The new partners are:

Aaron Payas; Aaron is an experienced funds lawyer and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder. Aaron was this year specifically recognised as a “Next Generation Lawyer” by the leading legal directory, Legal 500 EMEA. Aaron is authorised by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to provide directorships to Experienced Investor Funds. In his spare time, Aaron dedicates himself to football and is capped as a full international for Gibraltar.

Aaron was admitted to the Bar of England & Wales and the Gibraltar Bar in 2008.



Anne Rose: Anne specialises in civil litigation and, in particular, is making a big name for herself within the shipping industry. Anne was also recognised by Legal 500 EMEA as a “Next Generation Lawyer” stating that she; “shows patience and understanding of the client’ and is highly recommended for her work in shipping litigation and ship arrests”.

Anne is a member of the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple and was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2007. She was called to the Bar of Gibraltar in 2008.



Francis Carreras; Francis has played a vital role in the regulatory team for Gibraltar’s QROPS industry. Francis is the Vice Chairman of the Gibraltar Association of Pension Fund Administrators and part of the Executive Committee and jointly responsible for shaping the future pension legislation in Gibraltar.

Further, Francis specialises in corporate and personal tax structuring, relocation matters and handling local tax investigations. His expertise extends to advising on Category 2 Status and/or High Executive Possessing Specialist Skills (“HEPSS”) applications.

Francis is a member of the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple and was called to the Bar of England & Wales and the Gibraltar Bar in 2007.

Justine Picardo; Justine practices within the firm’s Corporate and Commercial Department and focuses on transactional work using Gibraltar based structures. She has also developed a practice in assisting and advising developers and financial institutions on construction based projects and has experience in both JCT and FIDIC contracts. Justine is now involved as legal advisor in many of the major developments being constructed in Gibraltar.

Justine was called to the Bar of England & Wales in 2007 and Gibraltar in 2008.



Kieran Reyes; Having spent his formative years initially in the Financial Services and, subsequently, in the Tax and Overseas Property departments, Kieran gained experience advising on a broad range of financial services work and corporate and personal tax related matters. In particular he has advised clients on Category 2 status, HEPSS status, corporate tax structuring and personal tax planning, as well as advising clients on corporate finance, shipping finance, aircraft finance, financial services regulatory matters and financial services related work. Kieran’s main current practice area is corporate and commercial law, but he draws on the benefit of his wide-ranging past experience to provide clients with a more rounded insight, analysis and assistance.

Kieran was admitted to the Bar of England & Wales and the Gibraltar Bar in 2007.

Wayne Fortunato; Wayne specialises in trust management and administration and assists the Head of Department in the running of the Trust Department at Line Group, where he is a Director and an authorised officer of a number of the firm’s trustee companies. Wayne also leads Line Group’s FATCA/CRS team.

Wayne is a member of the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple and was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2002 and Gibraltar in 2003. Wayne also holds the Diploma in International Trust Management from the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and has contributed to ‘Trusts in Prime Jurisdictions’ and other publications.

Senior Partner, James Levy CBE QC, commented:

“I am delighted that these six dedicated lawyers have joined the Partnership, they will provide tremendous added depth to the firm’s offering to its local and international client base.”