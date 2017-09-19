Hassans advises Sunborn on the issuing of EUR 58 million bonds

Hassans International Law Firm, Gibraltar’s largest law firm, has acted for Sunborn Gibraltar on the issuing of a Euro 58,000,000 bond which has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The transaction follows the Sunborn London’s listing on the issuing of a Euro 32,000,000 bond which was listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in April this year.

Sunborn is a 45 year old, privately owned business headquartered in Finland which develops and operates luxury spa and yacht hotels, restaurants and other high-quality businesses located in Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Malaysia and Gibraltar.

Javier Chincotta, Hassans’ Managing Partner, commented:

“This type of work is rarely seen led from Gibraltar. It is an excellent demonstration of Hassans’ international expertise that this work has been retained in Gibraltar.”

Notes to the editor:

Hassans was founded in 1939 and is the largest law firm in Gibraltar with 46 partners, over 50 other lawyers and 250 staff in total.

The firm has an international clientele, links with major European and US law firms and has consistently been listed as a leading law firm in Gibraltar by Chambers and Partners and in all areas of practice by Legal 500.

http://www.gibraltarlaw.com/