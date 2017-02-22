Hassans advises Playtech plc in relation to its application for a B2B remote gambling licence

Playtech plc, a leading online software and platform provider, has successfully obtained a remote gambling B2B licence in Gibraltar. Playtech is one of the most recognised providers in the gaming industry and at the forefront of new developments.

The successful application has seen Playtech expand its B2B business into Gibraltar and operate from the jurisdiction. Playtech has strengthened its footprint locally quite significantly with the relocation of senior executives of the Playtech group to Gibraltar. It is also looking to grow its Gibraltar presence further and will be seeking to employ individuals locally in the very near future. Shimon Akad, COO of Playtech, expressed his excitement at joining the licensed businesses already located in Gibraltar and looks forward to Playtech supporting the industry and expertise developed locally and expanding their presence much more.

Hassans International Law Firm advised and acted for Playtech on all aspects of the application and relocation, including corporate, commercial and regulatory matters. This represents another successful transaction for Hassans’ Gaming Law team who continue to act for the overwhelming majority of Gibraltar’s licensed remote gambling operators.

The instruction was led by Nyreen Llamas, Partner, assisted by Andrew Montegriffo, Associate.