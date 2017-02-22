GYBDA Holds First AGM

At a well-attended Annual General Meeting held on 16 February 2017, the Gibraltar Yachting Business Development Association (GYBDA), unanimously elected their new Committee for the next twelve months. This was the association’s first AGM since its launch last year. The association’s aim is to enhance the competitiveness and reputation of Gibraltar as an international maritime centre and work in unison with the various members in the industry and competent authorities.

Richard Felipes was re-elected as the Chairman, Mark Lincoln as Vice Chairman, Andrew Camilleri as the Treasurer, Gabriel Gonzalez as Secretary and Ed Baginskis as a committee member. John Collins of James Molinary Ltd and Brett Bridge from Europa Trust Company Ltd were also elected and welcomed as new members of the committee.

In his Chairman’s report, Richard Felipes reported that GYBDA had successfully launched its website (https://www.gybda.com) with the clear aims of the association listed. The web presence of the association also lists the members and the yachting services the members can offer.

Mr Felipes provided the members with the progress of the various projects the board had worked on during the last year. He spoke of recent developments in the yachting industry in Gibraltar, most notably the launch of the Mid Harbour Marina.

Mr Felipes highlighted the need for consistency in marketing the advantages that Gibraltar offers in its yachting services. The association has put forward the idea of arranging a local fixed forum or conference with international and local participation focusing on Gibraltar presenting their series to the visiting yachting community. The association and its members are also looking at representing Gibraltar at international maritime events such as the Monaco Yacht Show, the Superyacht forum in Amsterdam (at METS) and more.

The Chairman ended the meeting by encouraging new members to join the association.

Media Contact: Richard Felipes [+350 200 40850, richard@capurroinsurance.com]

