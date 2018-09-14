Girls in Tech Gibraltar Launches Design Thinking Bootcamp

The Global Non-Profit Expands brings its newest

Design Thinking Bootcamp to its chapter in Gibraltar

Girls in Tech, an organisation focused on the empowerment, entrepreneurship, engagement, and education of women in technology, is proud to announce that it is bringing a new 2-day event, the Design Thinking Bootcamp, to Gibraltar. The bootcamp will take place on the weekend of the 6-7 October, 2018.

This two-day bootcamp is designed to teach participants how to reframe problems and opportunities and expand their ideas about how to work, innovate and think.

During this bootcamp, attendees will learn how to define a problem clearly and take on fresh perspectives to view it in a new light. They will also learn how to move from divergent to convergent thinking and filter ideas down to the best ones. Participates will be taught how to design concept boards to test and iterate solutions and focus on the growth and development of ideas, and most notably learn how to reframe their mindset around how to solve problems using tested and established frameworks.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to bring this new event to our community in Gibraltar” saysPeter Mares, Co-Managing Director of Girls in Tech Gibraltar. “The bootcamp has been designed from the ground-up by Girls in Tech global and is exclusively available to the Girls in Tech local chapters. We believe that it is important to create opportunities for learning and growth for our community and this bootcamp fits perfectly towards addressing that goal”.

All Girls in Tech events are all-inclusive, meaning that both women and men are welcome to attend. The event will have limited seating hence an application form is available on Girls in Tech Gibraltar’s social media channels for people who are interested in attending to sign up on (or use this link directly: https://goo.gl/forms/WiESJ6Rh49kPw7Es1). To learn more about The Girls in Tech Gibraltar Design Thinking Bootcamp, visit the chapter’s facebook page, Girls in Tech – Gibraltar.

About Girls In Tech

Girls in Tech (GIT) is a global nonprofit focused on the engagement, education and empowerment of women in technology and entrepreneurship. Our goal is to promote the growth and success of entrepreneurial and innovative women in the technology space.

Created in February 2007, Girls in Tech was founded by Adriana Gascoigne, and was born out of a need to provide a place for women to cultivate ideas around their careers and business concepts involving technology and entrepreneurship. Girls in Tech is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has multiple chapters around the world, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South America.

Girls in Tech offers a variety of initiatives for women and girls to enhance their professional aspirations. Our programs include Catalyst Conference, Lady Pitch Night Competitions, GIT M (Mentorship Program), GIT Hackathons, Bootcamps, XChange, GIT WORK, Global Classroom, and many more.

For more information, contact:

Girls in Tech Gibraltar

Peter Mareš, Co-Managing Director

Email: peter.mares@girlsintech.org