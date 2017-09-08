Gibraltar Yachting Business Development Association to host Gibraltar event at Monaco Yacht Show 2017

For the past 27 years the superyachting community from around the World has gathered for four days on the quays of the Port Hercules in Monaco for the annual Monaco Yacht Show.

The show is the World’s biggest international yachting exhibition and provides visitors the opportunity to board and review yachts, network, promote and discover the latest market trends in the yachting industry.

This year, 590 international participating companies and approximately 165 yachts will be attending this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

In 2016 a modest, but proud contingent from Gibraltar were present at the show to promote Gibraltar. This year, a strong presence of local professionals, Government representatives, the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Yacht Registry plan to represent and promote Gibraltar at a joint event organised by the Gibraltar Yachting Business Development Association(GYBDA) at the Monaco Yacht Show 2017.

GYBDA is planning to hold an invitation event on board the 45-meter M/Y Pride yacht at the show. A delegation of associated members headed by the Honourable Gilbert Licudi, the Minister for Tourism, Employment, Commercial Aviation and the Gibraltar Port Authority will be aboard for the event.

The main aim of the event is to promote the positive aspects that Gibraltar can offer the yachting World with the Hon. Minister presenting a talk titled “Update on Gibraltar Developments” for the more than 100 invited guests from the international maritime sector.

The event will promote Gibraltar within the show to key industry players such as lawyers, yacht brokers, yacht management companies, shipbuilders, owner’s representatives, captains, yacht owners and more.

Richard Felipes, the Chairperson for GYBDA said “The Monaco Yacht Show is a prestigious and important yachting landmark show. Having been regular visitors every year at the event, we have always wanted to host an event promoting Gibraltar to the international yachting industry. The culmination of hard work by the GYBDA committee and in close collaboration and jointly funded by the GPOA, GPA and the GMA, has now enabled us all to make the hosting of a Gibraltar promotion event a reality. We are all working closely with Government on all development matters.”

The GYBDA Gibraltar Monaco event is sponsored by GYBDA, the Gibraltar Port Authority, Gibraltar Yacht Registry and the Gibraltar Port Operators Association.

GYBDA was unofficially started early in 2015 and its founder members officially formed the association in 2016 with an elected board to represent its members.

GYBDA aims to further develop the yachting and super yacht sector in Gibraltar by promoting and developing the jurisdiction as well as attracting vessels to visit and stay longer in Gibraltar.

Should you wish to know more about GYBDA or become a member visit their website www.gybda.com and contact their chairman Mr Richard Felipes or any board member.

