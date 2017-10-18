Gibraltar Yachting Business Development Association for the Gibraltar International Magazine

GYBDA holds an invitation event on board the 45-meter M/Y Pride yacht at the Monaco Yacht show. A delegation of associated members headed by the Honourable Gilbert Licudi, and the Gibraltar Port Authority attend the event to promote Gibraltar to the international yachting industry.

GYBDA SUCCESS IN MONACO at the annual Yacht Show Thursday 28th Sept 2017

GYBDA (The Gibraltar Yachting Business Development Association) successfully launched its first major international event following months of planning. This was made possible with the full collaboration of the GPA ( Gibraltar Port Authority), the GPOA ( The Gibraltar Port Operators Association, the GMA The Gibraltar Maritime Administration and with the participation of the Minister for Tourism, Employment, Commercial Aviation and the Port, Gilbert Licudi and the CEO of the Tourist Board Niky Guerrero.

Chairman of GYBDA Richard Felipes said “ This was a true show of all parties concerned working together in full collaboration to put Gibraltar firmly on the map as a key destination and indeed jurisdiction for all Yacht owners and Super Yacht management companies. Our ambition is to further develop our product and services in order to attract yachts to stay in Gibraltar longer and hence reap the economic benefits of the important disposable income that this represents for the sector and the economy as a whole”

The event involved a reception cocktail on board Super Yacht PRIDE for all members present and key players involved in the international market of the Yachting Industry. All in all over 100 invited guests attended making it indeed a very successful turnout. Present were representatives of key management Companies, leading Yacht Brokers , Captains, Lloyd’s Underwriters, P & I representatives and many more.

Each year the MYS curates the exhibition of 125 extraordinary one-off superyachts build by the world’s most respected shipyards and welcomes 580 leading companies from the Industry. Gibraltar has a huge advantage over many of the world’s leading ports in that it is the natural passage way to and from the Atlantic into the Mediterranean. This is something that we need to capitalise from and work towards offering home berths and winterisation facilities. Aside from port fees, bunkering and tourism Gibraltar offers excellent light refit facilities, expert agency support, industry training courses, airport facilities for crew changes, chandelling and excellent yacht registration facilities. Interesting to bear in mind that a 40 m plus vessel winterising in a port such as ours can leave up to a €1mm in our economy.

“It is important that we have a consistent presence in this and other such strategic events so that we promote ourselves and at the same time learn what the decision makers seek in a destination “ added Richard. Minister Gilbert Licudi spoke superbly offering guests an overall historic and tourism insight rounding off with the merits of our Yachting services in Gib. Indeed present were very well known legal eagles in the industry and the importance of our jurisdiction for Asset Structuring, Company Management and Payroll should not be underestimated. There are important synergies as well with the finance centre, which must not be overlooked.

There then followed a private dinner on board for the respective Association heads and present were representatives from other countries. Indeed all in all a very successful first event with very positive feedback from various countries. Our next objective is to host our own Gibraltar stand at the 2018 show and hopefully count on the continued of all parties concerned including Government. GYBDA stated that they hope to have a post Monaco follow up meeting in the next 2 or 3 weeks.

GYBDA aims to further develop the yachting and super yacht sector in Gibraltar by promoting and developing the jurisdiction as well as attracting vessels to visit and stay longer in Gibraltar.

Should you wish to know more about GYBDA or become a member visit their website www.gybda.com and contact their chairman Mr Richard Felipes or any board member.