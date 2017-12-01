Gibraltar-London Stock Exchange event

The Gibraltar – Israel Chamber of Commerce has held a successful Capital Markets Conference in Gibraltar in partnership with the London Stock Exchange. This was the London Stock Exchange’s first ever official visit to Gibraltar, along with distinguished financial firms Shore Capital Markets, Yellow Jersey PR, and a number of listed companies on the London markets. Having such world renowned institutions visiting the Rock further strengthens Gibraltar’s position as a leading financial centre. Minister Neil Costa opened the event, with the focus being on informing local companies on the routes to IPOs with the key message being that the London capital markets are a viable and accessible option even for young companies looking to raise capital.