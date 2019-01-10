Gibraltar-Israel Chamber: The Events You Made Successful

Happy 2019 to you all!

The last few months have seen Gibrael reaching new heights in terms of both the volume of activity and the magnitude of the events it held.

No doubt, the flagship event of 2018 has been the first ever Gibraltar Day in Tel Aviv, which Gibrael has organised and hosted in cooperation with the Government of Gibraltar’s Finance Centre Department. Focusing on Gibraltar’s Financial Services sector and in particular on the new DLT Regulatory regime, the event was attended by hundreds of professionals and business people from both Gibraltar and Israel, and received extensive media coverage. We look forward to hosting again the 2nd Gibraltar Day in Tel Aviv in October 2019.

Indeed, Gibraltar’s DLT Regulatory regime has been a catalyst in attracting many Israeli companies to the Rock in 2018 and Gibrael Chamber has been instrumental in ensuring these companies are settling-in smoothly.

With the Brexit date fast approaching, it is encouraging to see that Israeli businesses are putting their trust in Gibraltar, and Gibrael Chamber will continue its efforts in 2019 to bring an even wider variety of businesses from Israel to the Rock.

The 1st Gibraltar Day in Tel Aviv

The Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Government of Gibraltar Finance Centre hosted the first, historic Gibraltar Day in Tel Aviv on Tuesday 9th and Wednesday 10th October 2018. The event took place at the prestigious Crowne Plaza Azrieli Centre Hotel (5*), at the heart of Tel Aviv’s business district and was attended by hundreds of professionals and business people from both Gibraltar and Israel.

The event included a lavish cocktail reception hosted by the Gibraltar Minister for Commerce & Financial Services- the Hon. Albert Isola- as well as a conference day with specialist panels focusing on Blockchain, ICOs, Crypto-currencies and the new DLT Regulatory Regime that Gibraltar has implemented.

4th Business Delegation to Israel

The Gibraltar Day events were complemented by a business delegation headed by Gibrael Chamber who visited the cities of Haifa and Jerusalem. In Haifa- home to Israel’s largest HiTech park, delegates have visited the offices of one of Israel’s leading fintech law firms- Doron Tikotzky Kantor, and then visited MATI – one of the city’s key technology accelerators. The delegation was then hosted for lunch at the Haifa City Hall where they met with several city Councillors. In Jerusalem, the delegation visited the offices of Yigal Arnon & Co, one of Israel’s largest law firms, followed by a tour of the Israeli Parliament (the Knesset) and a meeting with the Jerusalem Chamber of Commerce. They then visited some of the world renown holy sites in the Old City. Delegates were amazed by the Israeli Hi Tech ecosystem and business community and vowed to come back to Israel in the nearest future.

Gibrael-RAF Heroes Dinner

The Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of commerce together with the Royal Air Force (RAF) held an event at the RAF museum in London targeted at the Jewish and Israeli communities living in London. The event included a wonderful dinner held in the unique setting of the RAF museum, amongst the various historic planes, and other impressive military exhibits. In the evening we were delighted to listen to Joshua Levine’s fascinating lecture on the significant role of the Jewish heroes who fought with the RAF during World War II, and how they volunteered and did so with pride, joy and love, says Ayelet Mamo Shay- Chairwoman of Gibrael- Gibraltar -Israel Chamber of Commerce. As part of my role, I always try to promote the special connection between Gibraltar, Britain and Israel as we did earlier this year at the Gibraltar House in London in cooperation with the Finance Centre. The bond between the RAF and Gibraltar has a long history. Gibraltar is an important base for Britain and the RAF for decades, and the RAF has played a crucial role in protecting the Rock during 2nd World War.

Caroline Smith the Head of Development at the Royal Air Force Museum said: We had such a wonderful event with our guests from Gibrael. Thank you Ayelet Mamo Shay for all your support and cooperation for the evening. Gibrael Chamber would like to thank Sir Glen, Maggie, Renee, Caroline and all the other amazing staff at the RAF museum for their cooperation, organization and hospitality, and we have no doubt that this is just the beginning of a long relationship.

4th Annual Magazine Published

In October, the 4th Annual publication of Gibrael Chamber was published and distributed to over 40 countries around the world, through other Israeli Chambers of Commerce, Business Clubs and Jewish business associations, putting Gibraltar firmly on the map and giving it exposure throughout the Jewish world. Should you wish to obtain hard copies of the magazine, just contact us. Online version of the magazine is available on:

Ladies in Fintech Event in Tel Aviv

On Christmas Eve, while most of you were probably celebrating with family and friends, the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce, led by Chairwoman Ayelet Mamo Shay, held a unique conference in Tel Aviv for leading women in Fintech (Financial Technology), covering the fields of e-banking, securities, Blockchain, e-Money and more. The conference was attended by leading women in Israel including entrepreneurs, financial regulators, and CEOs of Fintech start-ups, alongside digital and innovation managers in banks in Israel and from around the world.

The event was held in cooperation with Angela Becher – CEO of NextPayWay, and Meirav Harel of EWPN. The event was sponsored by EY Gibraltar, thanks to EY’s Managing Partner in Gibraltar- Angelique Linares and by EY Israel thanks to Sharon Zelbsky, Partner at EY Tel Aviv, overseeing ICOs.

The objective of the conference was to address the small female presence in the fields of Fintech and the need to create a network of business contacts for professional women professionals in this field in general, and especially with Gibraltar, which is a pioneer in the Blockchain field and is an excellent base for Israeli companies interested in becoming regulated and expanding beyond Israel.

The panel discussions revolved around the future of cryptocurrencies, upcoming digital investment products such as Security Token Offerings (STOs), the role of Big Data in new business models and complex regulatory issues. Representatives of the Israeli Ministry of Finance and the Israeli Financial Regulator participated in the event and will be studying the Gibraltar DLT regulatory framework, amongst others, as part of Israel’s ambition to regulate the cryptocurrencies space.

Gibrael Hosts MDA UK

Israel’s national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, (MDA) has received two life-saving motorbikes with the Gibraltar flag, to add to its fleet in Israel and other parts of the world. The society’s UK branch representatives were in Gibraltar as guests of the Gibrael Chamber of Commerce. MDA specialises in emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood services and is recognised by the International Committee of the Red Cross. Its paramedics pride themselves on treating everyone regardless of religion, ethnicity or background. The society’s rescue teams, renowned experts in training for mass casualty situations, are often deployed around the world.

Watch the news coverage on GBC: